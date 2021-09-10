Egypt: President Sisi - We Are Keen On Providing Better Life for Farmers

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi stressed the State's keenness on supporting Egyptian farmers and utilizing all potentials to provide decent life "Haya Karima" for them.

President Sisi wrote on his social media page Thursday: "I extend my greetings and appreciation to all Egyptian farmers on the occasion of Egypt's National Farmers' Day, a day on which all Egyptian famers regained their independence, freedom and dignity.

We are fully keen on supporting farmers and utilizing all potentials to provide them a decent life, as Egypt has the Pyramids... the Suez Canal and the High Dam that are all manifestations of a city of hardwork and outstanding efforts exerted by million of farmers throughout Egypt's history."