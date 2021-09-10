Egypt: Madbouli Follows Up It Projects At NAC

9 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mosafa Madbouli said that the government attaches great importance to IT and digital transformation projects in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) to upgrade the government system through incorporating most modern trends for the benefit of citizens.

During a meeting Thursday 9/9/2021 to follow up the implementation pace of IT ventures in the NAC, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talat posted the premier on ongoing preparations for the relocation of ministries and the government's HQ to the NAC.

Talat also elaborated on the automation of official documents, saying that 80 million documents are currently being automated as the process targets the digitalization of about 300 million papers.

