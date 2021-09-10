Egypt: Emigration Min., Head of Egyptian Entities in Europe Union Discuss Participation in 'Decent Life' Initiative

Minister of Emigration Nabila Makram discussed with Head of the General Union for Egyptians in Europe and the Egyptians House in London Mostafa Ragab cooperation to serve Egyptian organizations and associations abroad and the possibility of their participation in the mega national project to develop the Egyptian countryside "Decent Life".

During the meeting, Makram reviewed the details of the conference on Egyptian entities abroad which was held in August and attended by nearly 400 members of the Egyptian expat communities around the world, a statement of the Ministry of Emigration said.

She asserted that the main aim of the conference was to get the Egyptian expatriates acquainted with the new accomplishments in Egypt and familiarize them with the presidential initiative "

Decent Life" to gain their support for it.

Praising the ambitious initiative, Ragab expressed the desire of the union to contribute to its implementation.

Ragab also suggested organizing tourist trips for young Egyptian expats at affordable prices to foster their bonds with their motherland and let them know more about the great ancient Egyptian civilization.

