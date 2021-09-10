Egypt: Shoukry Takes Part in Consultative Meeting of Arab FMs

9 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry took part on Thursday 9/9/2021 in the consultative meeting of the Arab foreign ministers that kicked off ahead of the 156th session of the Arab League council.

Shoukry and his Arab counterparts are now holding their consultative meeting at the Arab League headquarters ahead of the ministerial council session to discuss urgent Arab issues and ways of boosting inter-Arab action to face challenges besetting the Arab region, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez tweeted.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X