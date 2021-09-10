Egypt: Shoukry Takes Part in Consultative Meeting of Arab FMs

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry took part on Thursday 9/9/2021 in the consultative meeting of the Arab foreign ministers that kicked off ahead of the 156th session of the Arab League council.

Shoukry and his Arab counterparts are now holding their consultative meeting at the Arab League headquarters ahead of the ministerial council session to discuss urgent Arab issues and ways of boosting inter-Arab action to face challenges besetting the Arab region, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez tweeted.