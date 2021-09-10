Tunisia: Covid-19 - Two Die in Médenine, 126 Test Positive

Tunis/Tunisia — The coronavirus claimed two more lives in Médenine over the past 24 hours, Local Preventive Healthcare Director Zayd Anz said, bringing the death toll to 1,077.

The caseload soared to 31, 648 infections after 126 confirmed cases were logged.

The cases are distributed as follows: 43 in North Médenine, 34 in South Médenine, 14 in Sidi Bou Makhlouf, 14 in Houmet Essouk, 12 in Zarzis, 5 in Ben Guerdane, 2 cases in Béni Kadache and 2 in Midoun.

The number of recoveries rose by 58 to 29,432.