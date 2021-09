Tunis/Tunisia — Four people died of the coronavirus in Sfax during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 1,674, according to a report published Thursday by the Local Health Directorate.

Some 145 additional people have contracted the virus, among 856 tested. Over 55,000 infections have been recorded in the region since the outbreak, including 52,000 recoveries.

On the other hand, 671,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since the start of the jab drive in the governorate.