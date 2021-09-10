Tunisia: Kef-Covid-19 - 2 Deaths and 53 New Cases of Infection

9 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Regional Directorate of Health in Kef announced Thursday that the region has recorded 2 additional deaths as a result of the Coronavirus bringing the total number of deceased since the emergence of the pandemic to 560.

According to the same source, 53 more cases of infection have been identified on 130 tests conducted on September 7.

Thus, the total number of people who have contracted the Coronavirus in Kef, since March 2020, amounts to 18,953, including 18331 cured.

According to the daily report on the epidemiological situation, the number of people with Coronavirus in hospital has reached 59 patients including 14 people are placed in intensive care.

