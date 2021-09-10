Namibia: Jaarman to Face Ndjolonimus in Rematch

BOXING fans will be in for a treat when Jon Jon Ndjolonimus and Anthony Jaarman face off in a rematch at the 'Together as One Part 4' boxing bonanza at the Windhoek Country Club on 16 October.

The two pugilists delivered the fight of the year on 10 April when Ndjolonimus KO'd Jaarman in the 10th round to win the WBO Africa super middleweight title.

Despite producing a classic fight for boxing fans, both boxers, however, believe that they were not at their best and when Jaarman's camp asked for a rematch, Ndjolonimus was quick to agree.

"Anthony asked us for a rematch so I said that's fine, I still have unfinished business with him. A lot of people were saying that I was just lucky in the last fight, that I got him with a lucky punch, so now I'm ready to show them what was missing in the ring that night," he said at yesterday's press conference.

Jaarman, too, was thankful for a second chance.

"Not everyone gets a second chance in life and now I've got a chance to redeem myself. Last time I almost won the fight, but almost is not good enough, so I'm determined to do better this time. I have trained hard to rectify my mistakes and give a better version of myself in the ring this time round and I'm looking forward to the fight," Jaarman said.

Ndjolonimus is still unbeaten after 12 fights, while Jaarman has a record of 17 wins, one draw and four losses.

According to promoter, Nestor Tobias, the bonanza will feature a total of three WBO Africa title fights as well as a national title fight, while former world title contender Jeremia Nakathila will also be back in action for the first time since losing to Shakur Stevenson on 12 June.

"We are coming back with a bang; we have a big event with three WBO Africa title fights and one national title fight, and for a small nation like Namibia you cant get bigger than that," he said.

Nakathila, who has a record of 22 wins and two defeats, will make his return against Tinashe Mwadziwana of Zimbabwe (17 wins, 13 losses) in an international lightweight fight over eight rounds.

Phillipus Énergy' Nghitumbwa (14 wins and one defeat) will challenge Innocent Mantengu of South Africa (14 wins, 5 defeats, 1 draw) for the WBO Global Super Bantamweight title over 12 rounds, while Charles Shinima, who is still undefeated after 12 fights, will take on Mohammed Muta of Tanzania (10 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw) for the WBO Africa welterweight title over 10 rounds.

Matheus Heita, who is still undefeated after five fights, will take on Julius Sheefeni (5 wins, 4 losses, 1 draw) for the national super bantamweight title over 10 rounds.

An undercard featuring several more up and coming boxers will still be announced, Tobias said.

Tobias said he hoped that fans will be allowed, but for the time being they are still excluded.

"I hope the President's next Covid-19 message will be positive, so that we can allow fans in to watch the fight, but for now it will still be without fans.

We also have an undercard with a lot of fights that must still be finalised, so to all the boxers I just want to say, don't stop training, you will get a fight," he said.