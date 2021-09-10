Gambian Leader - External Creditors Have Granted the Country Principal Repayment Deferral

9 September 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba AF Touray

President Adama Barrow said Gambia has engaged most of its external creditors for debt deferral for at least five years and most of them have granted the country principal repayment deferral, which is estimated to yield 4.8 Billion Dalasis from 2020 to 2024.

He made this statement at the National Assembly during the state of the nation address on Thursday.

He said: "The savings made will be invested in the economy to create growth."

"The Government also engaged the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) and secured relief from ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development, Saudi Fund for Development, Kuwaiti Fund for Arab Economic Development, and the People's Republic of China. The DSSI provided relief of 287.24 Million Dalasis in debt service payments for the 2020 fiscal year."

He said despite the economic challenges, domestic resource mobilisation in 2020 amounted to an incredible performance of 13.4 Billion Dalasis.

He said: "Of this, 11.8 Billion Dalasis was tax revenue and D1.8 Billion Dalasis non-tax revenue."

He noted that the pandemic has shown that the economy is vulnerable to shocks, but the Government remains committed to initiating sound economic policy management.

He said: "Along these lines, Cabinet approved the Medium Term Economic Fiscal Framework, 2021-2025 for fiscal policy interventions."

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X