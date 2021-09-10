Gambia: Barrow Tasks Basse Market Contractors to Expedite Work

9 September 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Lamin Fatty

President Adama Barrow has tasked the contractors for Basse market to expedite the ongoing work as he intends to inaugurate the new market before the presidential election slated for 4th December 2021.

President Barrow made this call on Saturday 4th September 2021 during his visit to the newly constructed Basse market, while on a conducted tour of the market complex. The Giggo Construction Company, the market contractors, informed the President that the second phase of the construction just started.

"We have already started the second phase of constructing 62 additional shops as the authorities felt that the previous 187 shops constructed are not enough but these 62, when completed, [will be] 249 shops totally," the contractor said.

President Barrow asked the contractor how long it will take for the completion of the second phase.

"We are actually anticipating the next two months, which means by the end of October it will be done," the contractor replied.

President Barrow said: "We are looking towards inaugurating this market before the election. That is our target and I am really encouraging you to extend your period of hours you work so that the market can be completed in time; because the vendors and those, who were using this market before, are squatting somewhere as they are all eager to come back."

President Barrow said the 'priority is the people' who were affected and they are going to start the allocation of the canteen with those who were affected by the fire incident.

"The government would be part of the selection to make sure that the process is fair and transparent. We felt that there is a need for the second phase because the shops are not enough and even the second phase may not be enough," he said.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X