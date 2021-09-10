Gambia: Bombada Applauds Falcons, Samger for Promotion to 1st Tier

9 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Bombada Football Club have applauded Falcons, Samger, Steve Biko and Team Rihno after they gained promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League.

Falcons gained promotion to the country's top-flight league after lifting the 2020-2021 second division league title.

Samger gained promotion to the country's elite league after finishing second-place on the second division league table.

Steve Biko gained promotion to the country's premier league following a convincing 4-0 victory over Jam City in their promotion play-off clash played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on 18 August 2021.

Brikama based-team, Bombada FC applauded the quartets after they gained promotion to the country's premier league following their stunning performance in the second division league campaign.

Team Rihno gained promotion to the country's elite league after a slender 2-1 win over Gunjur United in their promotion play-off match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on 18 August 2021.

The Point

