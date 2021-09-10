Sudan: More Heavy Rain Forecast As Sudan Flood Death Toll Rises

Khartoum — The death toll of victims of the torrential rains and floods in Sudan this year has risen to 79, and tens of thousands of people have been displaced throughout the country since the beginning of the rainy season. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected continue in southern and central parts of Sudan until at least September 14, according to the IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Centre (ICPAC).

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) says that the flooding of the White Nile led to the displacement of more than 60,000 people, including 35,000 refugees from El Gana camp in White Nile state. The agency appealed to the government of Sudan to intervene urgently to divert the river's water away from residential areas.

Sudan's Civil Defence Department said that torrential rains and floods in White Nile state swept through the Jouda area of and caused the collapse of half of the residential homes and the displacement of 15,000 people, and that water levels are constantly increasing.

In its latest Floods Flash Update publishedtoday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) quotes figures by the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) that heavy rains and flooding have affected over 102,000 people across the country since the start of the rainy season in July. Close to 15,000 homes have been damaged and over 5,500 homes destroyed.

While the Sudanese government, led by HAC, and humanitarian partners have started the provision of life-saving assistance to affected people, OCHA says that Prepositioned relief items are being depleted and with the increase in the number of people affected, there is an urgent need to replenish stocks.

As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, floods have caused what local authorities described as 'catastrophic devastation' in White Nile state, and extra boats have been deployed on the river to evacuate people who have been stranded by floodwater since the beginning of the week. Official sources say that the main stream of the Nile at Atbara had risen since Monday, but was still almost a metre below 2020 flood levels.