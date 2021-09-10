Zimbabwe: Heroine Thembani Laid to Rest

The late liberation war heroine Senator Sabina Zvenhamo Dzvairo-Thembani has been described as a consistent, patriotic and hard working member of Zanu PF who committed her life to serving the nation.

She died aged 74 and was buried at the Harare Provincial Heroes Acre on Wednesday.

Cde Dzvairo-Thembani was a member of the Zanu PF Central Committee and the Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborations Association.

Speaking at her burial, Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Senator Oliver Chidau said she was a hard working cadre who contributed immensely to the development of the party.

She is credited for introducing several developmental projects and programmes that were designed to improve the socio -- economic status of the people during her tenure as a Member of Parliament and Senator in Harare, all supported by her business oriented background.

"She was a dedicated and committed party cadre who remained resolute in support of the revolutionary ideals and principles of Zanu PF," said Minister Chidau. "It is against this rich political history of selflessness and unwavering support to the party in Harare Metropolitan Province that His Excellency President Mnangagwa has found it befitting to accord the gallant daughter of the soil the liberation heroine status."

Minister Chidau said the late heroine was a multi-talented cadre who became involved in her family businesses at a tender age.

Zanu PF provincial chairman Cde Goodwills Masimirembwa said the late heroine served the party for a long time from grassroots level until she became a member of the Central Committee.

"The late provincial heroine Cde Sabina Thembani was a consistent, patriotic, and hardworking member of Zanu PF. We have lost a dedicated party cadre."

Zanu PF Harare provincial youth executive member Cde Gabriel Togarepi who worked closely with the late heroine in the 2018 harmonised elections said she was a motherly figure.

"She told us to remain resolute and remain patriotic to the party," said Cde Togarepi.

Cde Dzvairo-Thembani was born on March 21 April 1947 at Muringani village under headman Makwarimba, Chief Svosve in Hwedza District, Mashonaland East province.

She did her sub-A to standard 2 from 1954 to 1957 at Mukondwa Primary School and transferred to Mutasa Primary School in Highfield, Harare for her standard 3 to 6 from 1958 to 1961.

She attended Highfield Community School where she attained her Ordinary Level from 1962 to 1965. She later enrolled for a certificate in Business Administration on 1983.

After the attainment of the country's Independence, the late Central Committee member remained actively involved in Zanu PF politics and held several senior positions within the party structures rising from branch, district and then becoming the Women's League Deputy Secretary for Administration in Harare province from 1993 to 1999.