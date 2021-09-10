Ghana: Oti Region RCC to Be Completed in December - Oti Compost Plant 80 Percent Complete

Contractors working on the new Administration Block of the Regional Co-ordinating Council of Oti Region have assured the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, that construction will be completed in November this year, and will be handed over to the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development in December.

This was made known to President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, 9th September 2021, when he paid a familiarisation visit to the site of the construction, as part of his working visit to the Oti Region.

Accompanied by the Oti Regional Minister, Hon. Joshua Makubu, and Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Hon. Dan Botwe, the President expressed satisfaction with the progress of work, and urged the contractor to ensure it is completed according to schedule.

When completed, the administration compex will house all the departments of the Oti Regional Co-ordinating Council and other institutions to ensure effective and efficient administration of the Region.

The administration block of the Oti Regional Co-ordinating Council is amongst six new administration structures being constructed for the six newly created Regions, and the first to be completed for use.

It will be recalled that on Sunday, 5th September 2021, the President commissioned the newly constructed office complex for use by the Western-North Regional Co-ordinating Council building. It is the first of the six (6) RCC buildings to be completed.

Oti Compost Plant

In Dambai, the President inspected ongoing work on the Oti Compost Plant, whose sod he cut on 22nd October 2020, which has so far created some two hundred (200) jobs for youth in the region.

With civil works 80% complete, beneficiary districts that will benefit from the plant include Krachi East, Nkwanta South, Biakoye, Kadjebi, Jasikan and Krachi Nchumuru.

The CEO of Jospong Group of Companies, Joseph Siaw Agyepong, told the President that the equipment required to operationalise the facility have arrived in the country, and will be installed in the coming weeks.

Once completed, he told the President that some 120 people will be employed directly at the facility.

The facility will include a solid waste treatment plant (compost plant), medical waste treatment plant, plastic recycling plant, tire recycling plant, laboratory, offices among others.

The Compost Plant has an 80% waste recovery rate, and has the capacity to process 400 tons of solid waste on a sixteen (16) hour shift. The plant is designed to additionally process 60 tons of compost per day.

The 60 tons of compost that would be produced daily at the plant would displace over 864,000 bags of chemical fertilizers imported into Ghana. This would be a major savings on the country's foreign exchange requirement.

It is anticipated that about 216,000 bags of compost would be produced annually per plant with additional 600,000 seedlings raised for distribution to commercial farms, mines reclamation and Governmental planting for food and jobs programme