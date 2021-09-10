South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Postpones This Week's Colloquium On Institutional Autonomy of Public Higher Education

document

Following the Constitutional Court's ruling on local government elections to be held by 1 November 2021, the National Assembly Programming Committee has agreed to review and adjust its programme to accommodate this new development.

This has necessitated a change in the programmes of all committees for the rest of the year, including the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education Science and Technology. It is within this context that the committee's colloquium on Institutional Autonomy has been deferred until further notice.

The committee encourages stakeholders to continue to make submissions on this critical matter until a date of closure for submissions is communicated.

Institutional autonomy remains an essential element in the governance of higher education systems to ensure that they achieve their purpose. The committee is concerned about the state of the social treaty between the state and institutions of higher education in relation to the balance between institutional autonomy, academic freedom and public accountability. As such, the committee remains committed to prioritising this colloquium when Parliament resumes after the local government elections.

To ensure greater public participation, the committee is still calling for submissions from interested members of the public and all stakeholders. Themes to be covered are: Cooperative Governance in Higher Education: Successes and Failures; and Institutional Autonomy: Enablers and Impediments.

Interested stakeholders are requested to email their submissions to akabingesi@parliament.gov.za. Telephonic enquiries 083 412 1585.