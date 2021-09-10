Zimbabwe: Police Reject Demo Application

THE Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association were yesterday denied police clearance to demonstrate against under-fire Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic, who now appears on his way out.

A decision to terminate Loga's contract and pay him off the remaining six months of his contract will be made by ZIFA either today or tomorrow.

This follows the Warriors' embarrassing 0-1 loss in a 2022 World Cup qualifier to Ethiopia in Bahir Dar on Tuesday.

That result left Zimbabwe sitting at the basement of Group G, with a single point, after two rounds of fixtures.

They are three points behind leaders South Africa, and two behind Ghana and Ethiopia.

The Warriors arrived back in the country yesterday.

And the fans, who have been protesting against Loga's continued stay in the biggest coaching job in the country, wanted to take matters into their hands.

But, the authorities refused to give in to their application.

ZNSSA founder, and honorary president, Eddie "Mboma" Nyatanga, told The Herald their members wanted to stage a demonstration, against the Croat today.

"Our members approached me and said we should demonstrate against this coach who has proven beyond any reasonable doubt that he cannot take us anywhere," said Nyatanga.

"I said well, it's a good idea because we cannot continue like this.

"This is ridiculous and we wanted to stage the demonstration but we couldn't get police clearance.

"That's fine given the circumstances, but what we are saying as supporters, and owners of the beautiful game, Loga has failed and he should go.

"He has lowered our standards, as a country, he is the worst coach to be in charge of the Warriors.

"We want a local coach to be given the job, look at how our local coaches have performed, Joey Antipas was doing well before Loga was given the job, and we are saying he should be given his chance again."

He said a number of local coaches will jump at the opportunity to coach the Warriors and serve their country.

"We also have very good coaches around, I have personally talked to Sunday 'Mhofu' Chidzambwa and he said he can consider to give a helping hand in some capacity," said Nyatanga.

"I have also had a chat with Baba Gari (Brenna Msiska) and he indicated to me that he is ready to bounce back, if there is a plan for him to be paid his outstanding dues from previous terms.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As supporters, we are ready to contribute so that we offset the remainder of his contract. He cannot hold the nation to ransom.

"The right thing to do is for him to say 'gentlemen, thank you for the opportunity you afforded me but I have failed and let's part ways.'

"We have had enough of him."

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson, Paul Nyathi, said he wasn't aware of the application as some of those issues are dealt with at regional level.

"At the moment, I am not aware of that application. It could have been dealt with at some regional level," he said.

Warriors cheerleader, Chris "Romario" Musekiwa felt it was time Loga was shown the door, following a dismal run, which includes one win in 14 games.

"Loga must go, he has failed the nation dismally. ZIFA must bring back Joey Antipas, he will work with Benjani, in preparing the AFCON team.

"We are down but not yet out of World Cup contention.

"With a better coach, we can revive our World Cup hopes, let's rally behind our team, they need our support, more than ever.

"We also call for the inclusion of youngsters into the squad and have more friendlies as we prepare for the October back-to-back World Cup qualifiers against Ghana," said Musekiwa.