Algeria: 'No Distinction Will Be Made Between Algerian Athletes,' Says President Tebboune

9 September 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune said, Thursday in Algiers, that he had given instructions to better manage disabled athletes, adding that "no distinction will be made between Algerian athletes."

Speaking at a launch reception at the People's Palace (Algiers) in honor of the members of the sports delegation who participated in the Tokyo Paralympic Games, Tebboune said that "the next goal for Algerian athletes is the Mediterranean Games, the 2022 disabled sports events in Oran, the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports was mobilized to achieve this goal, he stressed. "No distinction will now be made between Algerian athletes. We will support all those who represent the national colors," added the president.

The President of the Republic has, moreover, told the athletes and their supervisors that he had given instructions for "a better management of disabled athletes, unlike what was done in the past."

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports is at the service of athletes," he said, calling on on the ministry and the sports federation to refer to the Prime Minister or the Presidency of the Republic to express their concerns, if needed.

President Tebboune has further highlighted to the officials of the sports delegation that they had "carte blanche" and "all the material means" necessary to ensure a good preparation for the Olympic and Paralympic Games of Paris 2024, urging them to "organize regional meetings with neighboring countries, African and European."

President Tebboune affirmed on this occasion that the Mediterranean Games of Oran 2022 "will indeed take place."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X