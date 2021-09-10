Algeria: 'No Distinction Will Be Made Between Algerian Athletes,' Says President Tebboune

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune said, Thursday in Algiers, that he had given instructions to better manage disabled athletes, adding that "no distinction will be made between Algerian athletes."

Speaking at a launch reception at the People's Palace (Algiers) in honor of the members of the sports delegation who participated in the Tokyo Paralympic Games, Tebboune said that "the next goal for Algerian athletes is the Mediterranean Games, the 2022 disabled sports events in Oran, the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports was mobilized to achieve this goal, he stressed. "No distinction will now be made between Algerian athletes. We will support all those who represent the national colors," added the president.

The President of the Republic has, moreover, told the athletes and their supervisors that he had given instructions for "a better management of disabled athletes, unlike what was done in the past."

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports is at the service of athletes," he said, calling on on the ministry and the sports federation to refer to the Prime Minister or the Presidency of the Republic to express their concerns, if needed.

President Tebboune has further highlighted to the officials of the sports delegation that they had "carte blanche" and "all the material means" necessary to ensure a good preparation for the Olympic and Paralympic Games of Paris 2024, urging them to "organize regional meetings with neighboring countries, African and European."

President Tebboune affirmed on this occasion that the Mediterranean Games of Oran 2022 "will indeed take place."