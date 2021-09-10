Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Bigwigs Jostle for Manicaland Provincial Posts

Current jostling for positions in the ZANU PF Manicaland Provincial leadership is getting tense amid indications that Nyanga North legislator, Chido Sanyatwe is emerging as the preferred candidate for the women's league top post as the incumbent Happiness Nyakuedzwa has reportedly fallen out of favor with party structures.

A ZANU PF insider told 263Chat that Sanyatwe who is the wife to Zimbabwe ambassador to Tanzania and former Presidential Guard commander, Anselem Sanyatwe, has the backing of several districts in the province.

The current Women's league chairlady, Nyakuedzwa faces an uphill task after allegedly being dumped by her home district, Makoni.

Ironically, Makoni district endorsed Nyakuyedzwa's husband, Albert for the provincial chairmanship where he will battle it out with current chairperson Mike Madiro and Chipinge South legislator Enock Porusingazi.

Zanu PF acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa recently warned party members to desist from campaigning saying it was disturbing the party's restructuring process.

Chinamasa has also on several occasions descended on the provincial leadership over emerging divisions as aspiring candidates who are eyeing for provincial positions are allegedly holding secret campaigns.

Zanu PF Manicaland spokesperson Oliver Mandipaka yesterday said he was expecting party members to follow the party's pronouncement.

"The party is yet to make a pronouncement on the elections and party members are expected to follow what the party is saying. So far, we have restructuring exercises for cells and branches," he said.

A ZANU PF party insider, who spoke to 263Chat on condition of anonymity said Sanyatwe was leading the race in the Women's league.

"Cde Sanyatwe has done a lot for her constituency, she has been helping women with poultry projects, sewing machines among other projects, so people are appreciating what she has been doing and she is being supported by many districts in upcoming provincial elections," said a women's league provincial member.

"What is interesting in the women's league elections Cde Nyakuedzwa is not wanted in her own Makoni district; this is an advantage for Sanyatwe. Mutasa district is supporting Sanyatwe," said an insider.

Sanyatwe was elected into leadership of Manicaland province and was promoted to secretary for administration in the women's league in 2013.