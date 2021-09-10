Rwanda: Kagame Promotes Five RDF Officers to Colonel

President Paul Kagame, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of Rwanda Defence Force has promoted five military officers from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel.

According to a communique released by Rwanda Defence Force on Thursday, September 9, these promotions take immediate effect.

The promoted officers included Francis Regis Gatarayiha who was also appointed head of communications, electronics and cyber security department in the RDF.

Gatarayiha was until earlier this week the Director General of Rwanda Directorate of Immigration and Emigration, a position he had held since 2018.

Prior to that, he served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry in charge of ICT.

He has also previously worked as division manager in charge ICT department at Rwanda Development Board after heading Rwanda Utilities and Regulatory Authority (RURA) since 2011.

Also promoted are Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Nyirishema who was also promoted to Colonel.

Nyirishema served as the Director General of RURA until December 2020.

Also promoted was Lieutenant Colonel Lambert Sendegeya, a board member of Zigama CSS and instructor at RDF Senior Command and Staff College in Nyakinama was also promoted to Colonel

Others promoted to colonel are Aimable Rudahunga and Karangwa Caple Mwezi.