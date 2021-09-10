Liberia: President Weah Signs Book of Condolence for Fallen Statesman Wesley Johnson

9 September 2021
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Thursday, 9 September 2021, signed the book of condolence for fallen Liberian statesman Wesley Momo Johnson, whom he described as a humble and exemplary character.

President Weah said the late Johnson, who served as Vice Chairman of the erstwhile National Transitional Government of Liberia (NTGL) and member of the Interim National Transitional Assembly, positively impacted the lives of many Liberians over the years.

The late Johnson was also Liberia's Ambassador to the Court of St. James, London, United Kingdom. He is expected to be buried on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Banjor, Virginia outside Monrovia.

The Liberian Leader consoled family members of the late Johnson, urging them to take solace in the Lord during the period of mourning.

"I pray that God grant the soul of the fallen statesman peaceful rest," the President said.

As a mark of respect for the statesman, President Weah had declared September 6, 2021 through September 11, 2021 as a period of mourning.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X