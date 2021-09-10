Liberia: President Weah Signs Book of Condolence for Fallen Statesman Wesley Johnson

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Thursday, 9 September 2021, signed the book of condolence for fallen Liberian statesman Wesley Momo Johnson, whom he described as a humble and exemplary character.

President Weah said the late Johnson, who served as Vice Chairman of the erstwhile National Transitional Government of Liberia (NTGL) and member of the Interim National Transitional Assembly, positively impacted the lives of many Liberians over the years.

The late Johnson was also Liberia's Ambassador to the Court of St. James, London, United Kingdom. He is expected to be buried on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Banjor, Virginia outside Monrovia.

The Liberian Leader consoled family members of the late Johnson, urging them to take solace in the Lord during the period of mourning.

"I pray that God grant the soul of the fallen statesman peaceful rest," the President said.

As a mark of respect for the statesman, President Weah had declared September 6, 2021 through September 11, 2021 as a period of mourning.