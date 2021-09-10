Liberia: Pres. Weah Appoints U.S. Embassy to Bicentennial Steering Committee

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has named the Embassy of America near Monrovia as a member of the Bicentennial Steering Committee.

Dr. Weah said the inclusion of the US Embassy is very essential owing to the historic and direct role America played in the establishment of the Liberian state nearly 200 years ago.

It can be recalled that the first ship of the American Colonization Society, the Elizabeth, departed the shores of New York on February 6, 1820, for West Africa, bringing some 86 settlers.

Subsequently, between 1821 and 1838, the American Colonization Society, funded by the US Government, developed the first settlement that came to be known as Liberia on January 7, 1822.

The Liberian Chief Executive named the US Embassy to the Steering Committee on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

The US Embassy shall work with the Government of Liberia in the planning, organizing and execution of a successful bicentennial celebration.