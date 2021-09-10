Tunisia Takes Part in Commemoration of 60th Anniversary of Death of Former UN S-G Dag Hammarskjöld

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi, on Thursday, took part in the commemoration of the 60th anniversaryof the death of former Secretary-General of the United Nations Dag Hammarskjöld of Sweden, at the headquarters of the United Nations General Assembly.

This commemorative event, held by video conference, was marked by the participation of the current UN Secretary-General, the President of the General Assembly and the Swedish Foreign Minister.

Jerandi, in a speech, emphasised the high regard Tunisia has for Dag Hammarskjöld, commending his advocacy for peace and security in the world and his outstanding contribution to the fight against colonisation in Africa.

The Minister also spoke of the loyalty and competence of this diplomat who upheld the principles of peacemaking and peacekeeping within the UN organisation.

He stressed the importance of building on the legacy of Dag Hammarskjöld and continuing efforts to beef up multilateral action and make the UN more efficient and responsive to the aspirations of peoples.

Dag Hammarskjöld, 1905-1961, served as UN Secretary-General from 1953 to September 1961.

He died in a plane crash while flying to negotiate a ceasefire in the Congo and was posthumously awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.