Ethiopia: Two Turbines of GERD Will Generate Electricity in First Months of Ethiopian New Year

A view of a wall of Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam.
9 September 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The necessary preparations are underway to enable the two turbines of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) generate electricity in the first months of the coming Ethiopian New year, according to Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Dr. Sileshi Bekele.

The Minister told ENA that Ethiopia has encountered various challenges in the negotiation process of GERD.

However, he stated that as the construction process of the dam has intensified amidst of these challenges, the nation is now working to commence generation of electricity in the first months of Ethiopian New Year by using the two turbines of the dam.

Noting that Ethiopia has the full right to use its natural gifts, he said using natural resources for development is vital in order to defeat the poverty in the country.

In this regard, GERD is a key instrument to tackle the development challenges in Ethiopia, the Minister added.

