South Africa: We Had to Organise Food for Life Esidimeni Patients After Transfer to NGOs, Gauteng Health Official Testifies

analysis

Dr Richard Lebethe also testified that some of the NGOs to which Life Esidimeni patients were being transferred were unsuitable for the patients.

Dr Richard Lebethe, deputy director-general at the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH), on Thursday testified at the Life Esidimeni inquest into the deaths of 144 mental health patients that a number of the patients had died from strokes and others of natural causes after being transferred to NGOs from Life Esidimeni.

Asked by evidence leader advocate Louis Luyt what role he played in the planning of the marathon project of transferring the mental healthcare users to NGOs, Lebethe said: "I didn't play a major active role in that most of the time I was unavailable. In fact, I didn't attend the project team meetings."

Luyt told the inquest that one of the 144 patients who died was Samson Nhlapu, with the cause of death from the autopsy being reported as a "haemorrhagic induction". He asked Lebethe what this meant.

"It means the patient had a pre-existing disease like hypertension," said Lebethe.

Luyt asked Lebethe why he specifically asked for this patient to be autopsied if it was clear that he died from natural causes.

"I think the...