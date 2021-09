Egyptian national volleyball team defeated Tanzania on Thursday by a score of 3-0 in the second round of the Africa Nations Championships.

Egypt dominated the match by winning three sets 25-15, 25-15 and 25-16.

The Egyptian national team is expected to meet its Moroccan counterpart on Friday.

The tournament's top two teams will directly qualify for the next World Cup, which will be held in Russia in 2022.

MENA