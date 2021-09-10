Egypt to Launch New Domestic Flights Linking Tourist Destinations - Minister

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled Anani said Thursday that Egypt plans to launch new flights linking the tourist destinations, including Sharm el Sheikh, Luxor, Hurghada, Aswan, and Abu Simbel.

Anani's remarks came during his meeting with representatives of major regional, and Russian tour operators, working in Russia, with the presence of Egypt's ambassador in Moscow Ihab Nasr, where they discussed means of boosting cooperation and increasing the tourist arrivals from the Russian market.

The minister expounded with the delegations many incentives for encouraging the international tour operators increasing tourist flights into Egypt.

MENA