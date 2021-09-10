Egypt to Launch New Domestic Flights Linking Tourist Destinations - Minister

10 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled Anani said Thursday that Egypt plans to launch new flights linking the tourist destinations, including Sharm el Sheikh, Luxor, Hurghada, Aswan, and Abu Simbel.

Anani's remarks came during his meeting with representatives of major regional, and Russian tour operators, working in Russia, with the presence of Egypt's ambassador in Moscow Ihab Nasr, where they discussed means of boosting cooperation and increasing the tourist arrivals from the Russian market.

The minister expounded with the delegations many incentives for encouraging the international tour operators increasing tourist flights into Egypt.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X