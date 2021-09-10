Egypt's Trade Minister Discusses With UNDP Delegation Supporting Enterprises

10 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Trade and Industry Minister Niveen Gamie has discussed with a delegation from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) means of boosting cooperation to support the medium, small and micro enterprises in the country.

A cooperation agreement with the UNDP to support the activities of Egypt's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) was signed, the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

"The new agreement will contribute to achieving the goals of the two sides to implement Egypt's vision 2030," Gamie said.

Cooperation between the UNDP and the MSMEDA has been in place for more than 20 years, Gamie said.

During these years, thousands of owners of small and micro enterprises have been supported technically and financially, she pointed out.

Also, projects to develop the infrastructure and achieve community development have been implemented, which contributed to creating jobs during these years, she added.

