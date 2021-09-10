Malawi: Lilongwe City Council Rolls Out K97m Streetlights Project

10 September 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has embarked on a K97 million street lights project, a development that is likely to add glamour and splendor to Malawi's capital.

The council's Director of Engineering Julius Tsogolani said the project will implement the project using its own generated resources.

Tsogolani said the lights will be installed in various places and roads within the city.

He said currently the contractor, GY imports and Exports, is erecting polls along various roads of the city.

"The design of the solar system is so different with the old ones and everything is in built for security purposes," he said.

The city's Mayor Juliana Kaduya said street lights will help to deal crime, especially at night.

"There has been a lot of cases of theft happening in the city, especially at night. We believe these street lights will help to deal with this problem. We are just urging communities to help curbing vandalism," she said.

The project is expected to be completed by September 2021.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X