Malawi: Lilongwe City Council Rolls Out K97m Streetlights Project

Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has embarked on a K97 million street lights project, a development that is likely to add glamour and splendor to Malawi's capital.

The council's Director of Engineering Julius Tsogolani said the project will implement the project using its own generated resources.

Tsogolani said the lights will be installed in various places and roads within the city.

He said currently the contractor, GY imports and Exports, is erecting polls along various roads of the city.

"The design of the solar system is so different with the old ones and everything is in built for security purposes," he said.

The city's Mayor Juliana Kaduya said street lights will help to deal crime, especially at night.

"There has been a lot of cases of theft happening in the city, especially at night. We believe these street lights will help to deal with this problem. We are just urging communities to help curbing vandalism," she said.

The project is expected to be completed by September 2021.