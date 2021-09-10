Malawi: FAM Appoints Jomo Osman U20 Women's Football National Team Fitness Trainer

Controversial football crazyhead fanatic and one time full-time political cadet, the ever-smiling but dedicated Bangwe soccer kingpin has been given a national task by the country's soccer governing body to keep the team as fit as fiddle and help steer the players in good physical shape.

Nyasa Times understands that The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has named Super League relagated-bound Ntopwa FC Technical Director Isaac Jomo Osman Malawi U20 National Women's team Fitness Trainer.

The ever jubilant Jomo Osman is part of the technical panel that that has been selected to prepare for back to back 2022 Costa Rica FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Preliminary Round qualifying matches against Zambia later this month.

According to FAM, The technical panel consists of Head Coach Maggie Chombo Sadik, First Assistant Coach Scholastica Khunga, Second Assistant Coach Sungeni Msiska, Goalkeepers Trainer Wilson Mkandawire, Team Manager Lina Mtegha and Team Doctor Milly Kumwenda.

Nyasa Times has also learnt that the head coach Sadik, a former Malawi women football national team player and captain, has named a strong 32 member squad for the upcoming assignments.

Chombo has recalled five players, who were part of the team that played against Zimbabwe in the U20 World Cup preliminary round games in January last year.

They include defenders Chikondi Duwe and Justina Jumbo, midfielders Memory Kulemeka and Tendai Sani as well as striker, Chisomo Banda.

There are also some players, who have been called for the Senior National Team, which is currently in camp at the moment in preparation for the 2021 COSAFA tournament, who will also be considered for the U20 assignments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The team is expected to start Camping in Lilongwe on September 12.

Malawi will start the taxing World Cup Campaign away in Lusaka on September 26, before hosting Zambia in the second leg between 7-9 October.

The winner between the two teams will face the winner between Mauritania and Ghana in the next round.

Below is the full quad:

Goalkeepers: Patricia Kachepa (Ascent Academy), Bridget Daniel (Chisomo Academy), Mwawi Witness (Sitima Yoce), Yamikani Kaonga (Topik), Ndaziona Phiri (Chilinde Queens)

Defenders: Chikondi Duwe (TC 11), Justina Jumbo (Topik), Farai Phiri (Chisomo Academy), Sharon Ndimau (Blantyre Zero), Chikondi Mgodi (Chisomo Academy), Sungani Mangani (Bangwe Super Queens), Faith Chimzimu (Ascent Academy), Alinafe Majola (Skippers), Martha Christopher (Skippers), Linda Mbalangwe (Ntopwa), Mirriam Leonard (Uwe Kicks)

Midfielders: Memory Kulemeka (Ascent Academy), Tendai Sani (Blantyre Zero), Caroline Mlenzo (Blantyre Zero), Linda Manda (Ekwendeni Sisters), Debora Henry (Gafu Sisters), Christina Phiri (CY Sisters), Evelyn Nthala (Hungry Lions), Rose Kabzere (Ascent Academy), Sara Mlimbika (Envirom)

Strikers: Mary Chindeya (Ntopwa), Kondawu Banda (Ntopwa), Wongani Mnenula (Bangwe Super Queens), Matamando Makawa (Attu Bullets), Ruth Gama (Moyale Sisters), Leticia Chinyamula (Ascent Academy), Chisomo Banda (DD Sunshine), Lydia Mchochoma (Ntopwa), Mary Mbalangwe (Ntopwa)