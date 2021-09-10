Liberia: LIS Assures Border Safety

Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) has assured Liberians that the country's border with Guinea is secured and safe, amidst concerns over Liberia's porous borders with its neighbors, especially after a military junta seized power in a coup in Guinea Sunday, 5 September 2021.

LIS Commissioner-General Col. Robert Budy told a regular Thursday press briefing at the Ministry of Information on 9 September 2021 that immediately following the situation in Guinea, President George Manneh Weah ordered a meeting with all heads of security institutions and the Armed Forces of Liberia.

"have it in mind that your brother and sister out there [are] taking care," Commissioner Budy said.

He explained that during the meeting held Monday, 6 September, President Weah instructed various security forces in the country to deploy along the Guinea border to ensure that it's safe and secured.

The LIS chief said a well-armed immigration service unit is conducting surveillance patrol along the Liberian and Guinea border, while the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) has been activated and is in strategic positions along the border.

Commissioner Budy indicated that they are anticipating that there will be individuals crossing from Guinea to Liberia for fear of their lives, saying a few individuals have already crossed into Liberia from through Nimba, Bong, and Lofa Counties.

He told the press conference that Liberia is a signatory to the 1951 Geneva Convention which requires countries to provide safety and care for individuals fleeing persecution from their own countries.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/immigration-chief-warns-foreigners/-Edited by Winston W. Parley