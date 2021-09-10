Liberia: National Maryland County Association Dedicates U.S.$40,000 Rest-Stop

Maryland County — National Maryland County Association of Liberia (NAMCAL) dedicates a modern rest-stop facility in Pleebo, Maryland County electoral district#2.

The facility with an estimated cost of US$40,000 is called the Isaac T. Cla Russell Memorial Rest Stop. It contains 12 restrooms, offices and an entertainment hall.

In a statement read during the dedicatory ceremony, NAMCAL said the project is its way of buttressing fellow kinsmen and the government's efforts in developing the county.

NAMCAL also notes that the rest stop along with other initiatives, including recently dedicated hand-pumps would represent tangible marks of its support to the county.

According to the US-based Marylanders Association, the facility is named in honor of its former president, Mr. Russell, who was instrumental in proposing projects, among others.

The statement reveals that the National Maryland County Association of Liberia had constructed and renovated several projects in all four administrative districts of Maryland.

It names renovation of the Dugbeken Elementary and Junior High School in Barrobo Statutory District, a modern Pleebo Parking Station Rest-Stop, hand-pumps, provision of assorted materials and rations, amongst others.

"As you may know, the National Maryland County Association of Liberia-USA Inc (NAMCAL) was formed in the United States of America in 2003."

Its mission is to unite Marylanders residing in the USA from Barrobo, Karluway, Pleebo, and Harper Districts in fostering unity and collaboration.

The Association also encourages One Maryland County agenda beyond social, economic, political, and tribal barriers.

It has grown over the years from five to 12 Chapters in the USA, comprising Marylanders for Progress, Maryland County Associations in Rhode Island, Minnesota, New Jersey, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Indiana, respectively.

The organization acknowledges the good work of the Barrobo United Development Association (BUDA) and the Karluway Development Association (KDA) and noted that the rest-stop was constructed in response to call from the people of Pleebo to help provide a place where travelers could ease themselves to prevent environmental pollution and contamination.

The dedicatory ceremony was attended by County Superintendent George A. Prowd, elders and traditional chiefs, women and youth groups, local officials of the Liberia Marketing Association, and Pleebo SodokenStatutory District superintendent Aloysius Williams, amongst others.

Superintendent Prowd including other local officials of the county expressed profound gratitude to the NAMCAL for remaining engaged with developmental issues back home.

"We are thankful to all Marylanders in the U.S. who contributed to the construction of this worthwhile project. Long live NAMCAL and our partnership", Prowd said.

He said the rest stop will be jointly managed by the Pleebo City Corporation and the NAMCAL's team on the ground.

The superintendent further disclosed that an MOU detailing terms and conditions in which the facility would be managed is expected to be signed.

Meanwhile, citizens have lauded NAMCAL for being supportive of activities back home in Liberia, while promising to maintain projects implemented by the Association.

Maryland County was an independent state in Africa from 1834 until 1857 when it officially joined the Republic of Liberia as one of the country's 15 counties. It is the birthplace of Liberia's 18th President, the late William V.S. Tubman, who died in 1971 in a London hospital following a brief illness.