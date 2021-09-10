Liberia: Sinoe, Rivercess in Land Dispute

Sinoe County Superintendent Lee Nagbe Chea alarms serious tension is building up between citizens of Sinoe and the people of Rivercess County over disputed land.

Predominantly citizens of Rivercess reside in the area they claim to be theirs, while citizens of Sinoe similarly claim ownership.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday this week, Superintended Chea alleged that some of his kinsmen have been mal-handled by community police, including the police support unit from Rivercess, but said the information is yet to be authenticated.

He said national government has promised to intervene and resolve the dispute.

"When we were in Bassa last year with the Liberia Land Authority and the peacebuilding office from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, we made our case", he narrated.

According to the Sinoe Superintendent, he received a communication from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and members of the Legislature inviting both sides on 25 September to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Chea disclosed that President Weah has appointed a new Superintendent for Fiscal Affairs in Sinoe and he is hopeful the Liberian Senate will confirm the nominee to start work immediately.

"Currently there is $200,000 for development in the county's coffer." He said they have been unable to access the money because of the lack of a fiscal superintendent.

He emphasized now that the President has appointed one, there are numerous projects to be executed in the county, including projects abandoned by past lawmakers.

Rivercess and Sinoe counties share a common boundary in the Southeast of Liberia and citizens of both counties are linked by intermarriage.