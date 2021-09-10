Egypt: Digital Transformation Helped Increase Social Spending - Minister

The government attaches great attention to increasing the social spending, thanks to digital transformation which has saved a lot of resources that used to be wasted in the past, Social Solidarity Minister Nivine El Qabbag said.

"The social spending has contributed to decreasing poverty to 29% from 32.5%," the minister told the closing session of the Egypt-International Cooperation Forum (ICF) in its first edition.

She stressed that investment in human capital leads to a decrease in the poverty percentage.

The minister said that 75% of the beneficiaries from the Takaful and Karama program are women.

MENA