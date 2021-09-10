Egypt: Digital Transformation Helped Increase Social Spending - Minister

10 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The government attaches great attention to increasing the social spending, thanks to digital transformation which has saved a lot of resources that used to be wasted in the past, Social Solidarity Minister Nivine El Qabbag said.

"The social spending has contributed to decreasing poverty to 29% from 32.5%," the minister told the closing session of the Egypt-International Cooperation Forum (ICF) in its first edition.

She stressed that investment in human capital leads to a decrease in the poverty percentage.

The minister said that 75% of the beneficiaries from the Takaful and Karama program are women.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X