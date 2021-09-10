Egypt: NCW Head Stresses Need to Give Women Chance for Innovation in Entrepreneurship Field

Head of Egypt's National Council for Women Maya Mosri has stressed the need for giving women the chance of innovation in the fields of female entrepreneurs, a matter that has become pressing amid the circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mosri made the comments during a session on supporting female entrepreneurs in Egypt, which comes as part of the first edition of the Egypt-International Cooperation Forum (ICF), organized by the International Cooperation Ministry under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

In her speech at the session, Mosri thanked International Cooperation Minister Rania al-Mashat for her efforts in engaging women in all initiatives, programs and projects launched by the ministry, and for her role in helping women overcome the Covid-19 crisis.

She lauded the mechanisms of coordination between the state bodies to empower women and enable them to take part in the labor market and the entrepreneurship field.

The two-day Egypt-ICF brings together national and international policymakers, multilateral and bilateral development partners, the private sector, the civil society, and think tanks to join efforts in intensifying the parameters of sustainable recovery and modalities for required actions to achieve value-centric results.

MENA