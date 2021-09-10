Africa: South Africa Shifts the Covid-19 Vaccination Goal Posts to 70 Percent of Adults By Christmas

analysis

South Africa has enough Covid-19 jabs, and a stable supply pipeline, according to acting Health Director-General Nicholas Crisp, who on Thursday told MPs of concerns over vaccine penetration variances, including stragglers Gauteng, Mpumalanga and North West.

"We have sufficient vaccines in the country to last us 2½ to three months, regardless of what's still coming," said acting Health Director-General Nicholas Crisp, adding that by year-end, 31 million doses of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines and 30 million doses of Pfizer vaccines would have been delivered.

South Africa was "in a very strong position at the moment" regarding vaccine numbers, but not so much on vaccine penetration.

In an apparent new indicator, the briefing to MPs reflected the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 population. This measure allows for standardised comparisons across provinces despite different population sizes.

The Western Cape leads at 46% Covid-19 inoculations per 100,000 population, followed by the Eastern Cape at 42% and Limpopo at 34%. Trailing is Gauteng at 32%, North West at 27% and Mpumalanga at a mere 24%.

While Gauteng is one of the stragglers, the government's detailed breakdown shows the lag stems from Sedibeng, the West Rand and Ekurhuleni; Tshwane and Johannesburg are embracing...