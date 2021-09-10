Africa: South Africa Shifts the Covid-19 Vaccination Goal Posts to 70 Percent of Adults By Christmas

9 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

South Africa has enough Covid-19 jabs, and a stable supply pipeline, according to acting Health Director-General Nicholas Crisp, who on Thursday told MPs of concerns over vaccine penetration variances, including stragglers Gauteng, Mpumalanga and North West.

"We have sufficient vaccines in the country to last us 2½ to three months, regardless of what's still coming," said acting Health Director-General Nicholas Crisp, adding that by year-end, 31 million doses of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines and 30 million doses of Pfizer vaccines would have been delivered.

South Africa was "in a very strong position at the moment" regarding vaccine numbers, but not so much on vaccine penetration.

In an apparent new indicator, the briefing to MPs reflected the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 population. This measure allows for standardised comparisons across provinces despite different population sizes.

The Western Cape leads at 46% Covid-19 inoculations per 100,000 population, followed by the Eastern Cape at 42% and Limpopo at 34%. Trailing is Gauteng at 32%, North West at 27% and Mpumalanga at a mere 24%.

While Gauteng is one of the stragglers, the government's detailed breakdown shows the lag stems from Sedibeng, the West Rand and Ekurhuleni; Tshwane and Johannesburg are embracing...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X