Malawi: Police Bars Nserebo From Visiting Maranatha Academy As He Tries to Sell the Premises Again

Police have Barred, embattled failed business man, Elvis Nserebo from visiting his Matindi premises, which he leased out for 10 years, after he allegedly wanted to show CCAP St Columbus officials with an aim of selling them the plot while an injunction is in place.

Maranatha Boys Academy is currently using the premises after a 10 year lease agreement with Matindi School premises.

However, Nserebo shocked everyone as he wanted to visit the premises despite a court injunction, which bars him to vacate Maranatha until the matter is resolved in court.

Police in Blantyre have confirmed that Nselebo has been ordered not to visit the premises until the matter is resolved at the court of law.

"This Nselebo guy is a strange fella. He still wants to go and sell a place which is still in legal contest in a court of law?

" We have warned him that he tries anything in relation to the place, we will have him arrested for criminal contempt of court," said a senior police officer from Blantyre Police station privy to the case.

Few weeks ago, some parents of students at Maranatha Academy successfully obtained an injunction restraining Matindi from continuing with a decision to close the school's campus.

A copy of the court order even warns Matindi against continuing with the decision to sell or rent out the premises.

"If you or any of your servants or agents howsoever disobey or neglect to obey this order, you shall be liable to process of execution to compel your obedience," reads the court order in part.

The injunction comes at a time when Matindi plans to sale the campus at Jamson Village in the Area of Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre.

On Wednesday, Nserebo called Maranatha that he want to visit the school premises as landlord, a thing that surprised Maranatha Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga.

According to Kaonga, Nserebo called him that he wanted to inspect the place, a thing which he described it as surprising and weird.

"We refused him because we are not the ones who took an injunction from the court. If he wanted to visit the place he was supposed to ask the same parents who took an injunction," said Kaonga.

Kaonga said they alerted the police on his plans to visit the place without any tangible reasons knowingly that there is a court injunction in place.

"To us that a clear-cut contempt of court and he wanted come despite knowing that there is an injunction in force is strange and that baffles us," said Kaonga.

However, Nyasa Times understands that Nserebo wanted to visit the school premises with some officials from CCAP St Columbus, who it is alleged that he has offered the place to them to buy.

Previously, Nserebo offered the place to Blantyre Synod headquarters but after realising that the premises were leased to Maranatha they bowed out.

In a latest development, former cabinet minister and deputy speaker Esther Mcheka, who showed interest to purchase the campus, was duped by a self-styled prophet Andrew Kambeja of Christ Union Revival International ministries, of defrauding her of K15 million as part payment for the deal.

In an audio making rounds on social media, Mcheka-Chilenje is heard asking Kambeja to refund the money as a matter of urgency as she borrowed the money from loan sharks who are now charging high interests rates for repayment.

Mcheka-Chilenje complained in the vile audio clip that she pawned her property using it as a collateral in order to borrow the K15 million, that which she gave to prophet Kambeja who fondly referred to as 'my son.'