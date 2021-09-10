Liberia: Minister of State, Finance Minister Cited to the Temple of Justice Over Slashing of Judges' Salaries and Benefits

Monrovia — Three senior public officials from the Executive Branch on Monday appeared at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia following a citation for a conference, from the Justice Presiding in Chamber at the Supreme Court in connection with Circuit and Specialize Courts Judges' lawsuit against the Government of Liberia over the slashing of their salaries though the harmonization exercise in 2019.

Finance Minister Samuel Tweah and Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill, were spotted on Monday afternoon at the Temple of Justice in adherence to the citation by Associate Justice Joseph Nagbe.

The Minister of Justice made an earlier appearance on the matter.

The government officials were cited on September 3.

The meeting with the Associate Justice was held behind closed doors and basically centered the slashing of judges' salaries from US$5,000 to US$2,000 as part of the government's harmonization program.

FrontPageAfrica was also reliably informed that there was also a reduction in their fuel supply from 300 gallons to 150 gallons.

On September 1, 2021, Circuit Court Judges filed a class action at Civil Law Court against the Weah's administration over the reduction their salaries through the harmonization exerciser in 2019.

The Judges' legal action was contained in a fourteen counts petition filed their lawyers Cllrs. Wilkins Wright and Johnny Momoh for a Declaratory Judgement consistent with Chapter 43, Section 43.1 of the Civil Procedure Law of Liberia.

The salaries of judges are by law and cannot be undone unilaterally.