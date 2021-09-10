Liberia: United Bong County Association in the Americas Identifies With Flood Victims

Bong County — The United Bong County Association in the Americas (UBCAA) has donated an assortment of food items to several flood victims in Bong County.

Items donated include 40 bags of rice, several gallons of vegetable oil and market cube amongst others. According to the Liberia national Red Cross society (LNRCS) office in Bong County, about ten communities in Gbarnga are currently flooded after torrential rains in the county recently.

The LNRCS said several residents are being affected; some of whom are taking shelter in parts of its office facility in Gbarnga. Although, no human casualties have been reported, but the field officer of the Liberia national Red Cross office in the county, Roland Enders said humanitarian services are quickly needed to help those affected by the flood.

The United Bong County Association in the Americas which is a conglomeration of Bong County citizens across the United States said it is sadden by the situation back home and called on the Liberian government and other philanthropists to swiftly intervene in helping the people.

UBCAA National President Caimon Joe Kollie said, the donation of the assorted food items is the group initial support in helping to address some of the immediate needs of the people in such a difficult time. He noted that the UBCAA made similar donation to the Bong County Disable Organization in July of this year. Mr. Kollie thanked Bong County Superintendent Esther Walker for the current engagement with stakeholders including the Liberian Red Cross society as part of efforts to address the critical needs of those affected by the flood disaster in Bong County.

The UBCAA National President however called for the establishment of an emergency fund for victims. Mr. Kollie believes it is important for policy actors to set up emergency fund for disaster victims in the county and urged the national government to provide critical assistance.

He noted that the UBCAA is prepared to join forces with the leadership of Bong County and other stakeholders to develop a long-term emergency intervention framework to address situations like flood and other natural disasters. Mr. Kollie believes such effort will significantly help to avoid the continuous destruction of properties and hardship for residents of the county.

Receiving the materials Saturday in Gbarnga, Bong County Superintendent Esther walker, the field officer of the Liberian National Red Cross local chapter, and the affected community leaders expressed thanks and appreciation to the United Bong County Association in the Americas (UBCAA) for the timely donation, stressing that it was the first institution to identify with them since the flood begun.

Superintendent Walker said the donated materials came at the time when the incident management is experiencing difficulty in finding food to sustain most of the affected households who are currently sheltering in the Red Cross office facility and other places in Gbarnga. Some of the affected residents are also calling on national government to relocate them.

The worst-hit communities in bong include David-ta, rubber factory, peter town, civil compound, the LPMC community, and along the Jor-river belt from Winsue among others; where several homes and farms have been submerged as a result of the flood.

These impoverished communities are home to nearly 50,000 people, including roughly 30,000 women and children. Heavy seasonal rains have drenched and flooded parts of Bong County since the end of august, causing the closure of some roads, destroying homes, farmland, and forcing some businesses and community buildings to close. More rains and strong winds moved across the areas over the weekend.