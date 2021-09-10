Nigeria: Troops Arrest High Profile Boko Haram Terrorist in North East

10 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Nigerian troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have arrested a high profile Boko Haram member on a wanted list in a recent raid on the terrorists' hideouts in parts of the North East.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the troops of Sector 2, OPHK, arrested the wanted terrorist, Yawi Modu, along Damboa-Wajiroko road.

He also disclosed that the troops raided the terrorists' Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) materials hub in Damboa and Gashua Local Government Areas of Borno and Yobe States, respectively, during their operations.

According to him, troops also successfully busted a urea fertiliser syndicate known for supplying terrorists with IED materials in a market believed to be the notorious hub for IED materials for the Boko Haram terrorists and Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP).

The statement said, "These ISWAP criminals facing the reality of obvious depletion are desperately acquiring IED materials to make explosive devices with which to unleash terror on innocent civilians, in a bid to remain relevant and present a posture of potency.

"In the sting operation conducted, a total of 281 (50Kg) bags of Urea were recovered from the warehouses in the market and two notorious distributors were also arrested.

"Recall that Urea fertiliser has been banned by Government because of its use as a major component for manufacturing IED by terrorists.

"The suspects and materials recovered are currently undergoing preliminary investigation," he said.

Nwachukwu said that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, had commended the troops for their vigilance and resilience and reassured them of his support to decisively deal with the terrorists. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X