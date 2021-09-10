South Africa: Cyber Bandits Target South Africa - Department of Justice, Space Agency Hit By Ransomware Attacks

9 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mfuneko Toyana

Two more South African government agencies, the Department of Justice and the South African National Space Agency, have been hit by ransomware attacks.

The ransomware attacks come just months after state port operator Transnet's operations were crippled by a cyber attack that tore through its IT system, bringing exports and imports to a near standstill.

With more people working from home and relying on often insecure internet connections, cyber incursions have become more frequent in SA and around the world.

In a statement on Thursday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said its systems had been breached on Monday evening. This led to "all information systems being encrypted and unavailable to both internal employees as well as members of the public".

"All electronic services provided by the DOJ are affected, including issuing of letters of authority, bail services, email and the departmental website," the department said.

The department said its various units had resorted to manual systems, and that court hearings would continue around the country. In the statement, the DOJ refers to phishing emails and "drive-by downloading" as possible origins of the cyber attack. The DOJ did not indicate whether a ransom had been demanded.

