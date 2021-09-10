Nigeria: Budgit Tracks Over 16,000 Projects in 10 Years

BudgIT, a civic-tech organization, says that in the last 10 years it has been able to track over 16,738 projects worth billions of naira, ensured the completion of over 7,000 constituency projects and facilitated budget access at the subnational level.

BudgIT's co-founder, Oluseun Onigbinde, said on Wednesday in Lagos that the organisation has reached 17 million Nigerians and also simplified the nation's complex budgeting process, making it accessible to the masses.

Onigbinde spoke at a press briefing ahead of BudgIT's 10th anniversary in Lagos.

Another BudgIT's co-founder and CTO, Joseph Agunbiade, said the budget tracking tech firm "has been able to facilitate 15,467 town hall meetings through 37 project-tracking officers across Nigeria, with support from over 1,500 community champions currently present in 32 states."

Agunbiade said the anniversary celebration will hold in Lagos and Abuja between September 13 and 18.

On its outlook, he said: "We have seen lots of opportunities and opened offices in Ghana, Sierra Leone and Liberia already.

"We are planning to extend our reach to Kenya, Senegal and the United States. We want to expand our reach, volume and depth.

"We also want to explore emerging technologies. We plan to seek unconventional partners by bringing new partners to the civic digital space," he said.