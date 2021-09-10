South Africa Needs David Makhura in the Vice Presidency, and Then the Presidency, to Fast-Track Digital Transformation

opinion

David Makhura was the first premier in South Africa to establish a department of eGovernment as part of preparing Gauteng for the digital economy and 4IR and has been working with major ICT firms to train at least one million young people in digital skills. He is aware that without access to the internet, all this will come to nothing, which is why the province has rolled out broadband to underserviced, peripheral and deprived areas.

"Good morning, Mr President."

That's an assistant (holding a stash of the few newspapers and business magazines that are still printed on paper) addressing David Makhura on a Monday morning of June 2029. Makhura was inaugurated as the president of the republic two days prior at Loftus Versfeld Stadium during a military fanfare to usher in their new commander in chief.

This is Makhura's third and last government job. He took his first government job after the 2014 general elections when he became the Premier of Gauteng, and his second job when President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed him deputy president of the Republic after the 2024 general elections. Prior to these government jobs, Makhura spent many years as a unionist and three consecutive terms as the...