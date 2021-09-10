Africa: Over 8 Million Cases of Covid-19 Confirmed Across Continent

A colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (blue) infected with a variant strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (UK B.1.1.7; purple), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland.

As of September 10, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 8,000,406 while over 74,013,721 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 201,492 and 7,205,791 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 2,843,042 and 84,327 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 896,913 ), Tunisia ( 681,664 ), Libya ( 321,370 ), Ethiopia ( 320,453 ), Egypt ( 291,585 ) and Kenya ( 242,284 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

