South Africa: Global Treaty On Covid-19 Has to Be Located in Human Rights, Panel Told

A global treaty on Covid-19 can only take hold if supported by people on the ground, and if the world health agencies are capacitated, say health experts.

Stellenbosch University's Department of Global Health gathered health experts and activists to discuss the issue of a pandemic treaty to deal with the impact of Covid-19 and ensure equitable access to vaccines for all.

On the panel to discuss this were Omane Boame, representing former Ghanaian president John Dramani Mahama; Preeti Sudan, a member of the Independent Panel for Preparedness and Response (IPRR); Professor Lawrence Gostin, founder of the O'Neill Chair in Global Health Law at Georgetown University; Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood; Precious Matsoso, former director-general of the Department of Health and an IPPR member; and Zane Dangor, special adviser to the minister of international relations and cooperation.

Boame said former president Mahama supported the need for a pandemic treaty as this would help deal with future pandemics so that countries were not caught "flat-footed", as has been the case with the Covid-19 response. He said the human life and job losses from the pandemic were the worst human tragedies since the world wars.

Boame said Mahama called on researchers to use...