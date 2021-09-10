South Africa: Global Treaty On Covid-19 Has to Be Located in Human Rights, Panel Told

9 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

A global treaty on Covid-19 can only take hold if supported by people on the ground, and if the world health agencies are capacitated, say health experts.

Stellenbosch University's Department of Global Health gathered health experts and activists to discuss the issue of a pandemic treaty to deal with the impact of Covid-19 and ensure equitable access to vaccines for all.

On the panel to discuss this were Omane Boame, representing former Ghanaian president John Dramani Mahama; Preeti Sudan, a member of the Independent Panel for Preparedness and Response (IPRR); Professor Lawrence Gostin, founder of the O'Neill Chair in Global Health Law at Georgetown University; Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood; Precious Matsoso, former director-general of the Department of Health and an IPPR member; and Zane Dangor, special adviser to the minister of international relations and cooperation.

Boame said former president Mahama supported the need for a pandemic treaty as this would help deal with future pandemics so that countries were not caught "flat-footed", as has been the case with the Covid-19 response. He said the human life and job losses from the pandemic were the worst human tragedies since the world wars.

Boame said Mahama called on researchers to use...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X