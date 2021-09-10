Nigeria: Covid-19 - Rivers Tops Infections Chart As Nigeria Records Seven Deaths, 727 Cases Thursday

10 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

The new cases increased Nigeria's total infections to 197,773 while the fatality toll now stands at 2,585.

On Thursday, Rivers State in the South-south displaced the country's commercial city and coronavirus pandemic epicentre, Lagos State, to rank first on the daily chart of new infections.

While Rivers State reported 257 cases, Lagos recorded 157 cases to take the second position on the log.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in an update shared on its Facebook page late Thursday night.

The disease centre noted that seven additional deaths were recorded within the last 24 hours, adding that 727 new infections were reported across 17 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency also noted that the country has successfully treated and discharged 185,597

The FCT in the North-central recorded 33 cases; Delta, 28; Kaduna, 27; Benue, 17, while Akwa Ibom and Ekiti State recorded 13 cases each. This is followed by Taraba and Bayelsa with 12 and five cases respectively.

Kano and Ogun States recorded four cases each while Oyo State recorded three cases; Abia, Nasarawa and Plateau States recorded two cases each.

