South Africa: Bruce and Leonard - a Sad African Immigrant Tale of Injustice

One paid for his crime; the other fled from his crimes. One is in deportation quarantine; the other is in the pub.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

I want to tell a tale of two rugby-loving Africans who moved to Britain many years ago.

Let's start with Bruce Mpofu. He came to the UK from Zimbabwe with his mother 20 years ago. She works for the NHS. Mpofu was nine years old at the time.

In 2010, he was involved in a robbery, for which he served 11 months in a young offenders' institute. After his sentence he completed a plumbing course and, living in Bradford, joined the Wibsey Rugby Club where he became a valued player, popular with his teammates.

As a result of his criminal conviction, he had to attend regular meetings over the years for immigration purposes. On 8 July, he went to what he thought was a routine meeting, only to be told he was being detained and would be sent back to Zimbabwe - a foreign country, for all intents and purposes.

At 10pm on 25 August, Mpofu, now 29, was deported on a Home Office charter flight along with six...