South Africa: Scents and Sensibility - People Don't Talk Enough About the Smells They Don't Like

9 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Haji Mohamed Dawjee

Brain scans have shown that neurological activity is much more active when smelling something that you associate with a past experience than something you may have seen.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

I don't think any of the senses trigger more emotions than smell. They kind of remind you of something good, something bad, they can make you feel ill or nostalgic. And a good scent can make you fall in love or in lust and a bad one has, on several occasions, made me want to break my own nose off to spite my face. I do not care.

If I smell something bad enough, I will destroy my nasal passages. In fact, one time we spent a weekend at a place that smelled of such horror and death that the only thing that would mask it was copious amounts of Doom. Yes, you read that right. Not expensive Italian perfume - I tried - not air freshener or essential oils or a vaporiser, just your good old off-the-shelf poison. An entire can of it, every single day until the air was thick with pesticides and lots of coughing. Rather that than the rank stink...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X