South Africa: Scents and Sensibility - People Don't Talk Enough About the Smells They Don't Like

opinion

Brain scans have shown that neurological activity is much more active when smelling something that you associate with a past experience than something you may have seen.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

I don't think any of the senses trigger more emotions than smell. They kind of remind you of something good, something bad, they can make you feel ill or nostalgic. And a good scent can make you fall in love or in lust and a bad one has, on several occasions, made me want to break my own nose off to spite my face. I do not care.

If I smell something bad enough, I will destroy my nasal passages. In fact, one time we spent a weekend at a place that smelled of such horror and death that the only thing that would mask it was copious amounts of Doom. Yes, you read that right. Not expensive Italian perfume - I tried - not air freshener or essential oils or a vaporiser, just your good old off-the-shelf poison. An entire can of it, every single day until the air was thick with pesticides and lots of coughing. Rather that than the rank stink...