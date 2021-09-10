South Africa: Historic Political Party Funding Report Is More Laxity Than Revelation

analysis

The first declarations of political party funding are in -- and are as interesting for what they don't say as what they do. They suggest that the DA is the only party still able to rely on wealthy individuals for massive donations, while questions must be raised about the non-disclosure of the EFF and possibly other parties too.

Anyone hoping that South Africa's first published records of political party funding would provide a revelatory key to the levers of power in this country was in for a disappointment.

When the IEC released its first-ever political party funding report on Thursday, it turned out to contain ledger entries for just three parties: Herman Mashaba's Action SA, the DA, and the ANC. That is because those are the only parties to disclose having received donations of more than R100,000 between April and June 2021.

The most eye-popping donation was certainly the R15-million recorded as having been given to the DA by Mary Slack. This was by an order of magnitude the largest donation in the report. The 77-year-old Slack is the daughter of Harry and Bridget Oppenheimer, the mining tycoons who have a long history of funding liberal politics in South Africa....