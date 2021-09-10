Nigeria: Group Urges Nigerians to Support Military Summount Insecurity

10 September 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

A group, One Nigeria Project (ONP) has urged Nigerians to support the Armed forces of Nigeria (AFN) to overcome all security challenges facing the nation.

ONP while commending the military for being a stabilizing factor in the unity of the country, described as uncharitable attempts by certain persons to continue to malign the military in their sustained operational engagements against all criminal elements across the country.

The group in a statement signed by the Convener, Abel Mukoro and Co-covener, Bukar Garba on Wednesday, while commending the personnel of AFN for their resilience in battle, added that their investigation revealed that the renewed vigor and synergy among the Services has led to the mass surrender of several terrorists.

ONP called on Nigerians to pray for the peace of the country, victory and safety of military personnel in all theatres of operations.

The statement said "We state that it is uncharitable for some of our country men and women to only notice one side of our military without acknowledgement of their successes.

"We must continue to support our Armed forces. We shouldn't weaken their morale. They have shown strong determination to stabilize and strengthen the unity of the country.

"We must also commend the synergy which the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen LEO Irabor has instilled. No doubt, it is beginning to yield positive results.

"We are witnesses to the massive decimation of the terrorists, leading to recent surrender of more than 5,000 of them. In the south-south, economic sabotauers are facing the heat of troops.

"Now is time to support our troops. Now is time to uphold the unity the AFN is fighting for!"

