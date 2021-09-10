Morocco: Elections in Morocco Held in Neutrality, Transparency (Arab Parliament)

9 September 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Cairo — The Arab Parliament has underlined that the elections held on Wednesday in Morocco were conducted in neutrality, transparency, discipline, fluidity and security.

The Parliament delegation noted, through its presence on the ground and the inspection of several polling stations, the neutrality in all aspects of the electoral process which took place in accordance with the legal rules related to the electoral process, the Arab institution said in a statement.

It also welcomed all the precautionary measures taken by the Kingdom of Morocco to carry out this electoral process which took place with discipline, fluidity and security despite the challenges facing the whole world in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The head of the delegation of the Arab Parliament which participated in the observation of the electoral process in Morocco, Mr. Hassan bin Ali Al-Madhani, underlined in a statement at the end of the electoral process, that the delegation visited several polling stations in the cities of Rabat, Tangier, Salé and Casablanca.

He praised, in this regard, the procedures followed by the Moroccan government and the National Human Rights Council to carry out the electoral process, as well as the logistical and technical arrangements made to ensure the smooth conduct of this election, noting that the delegation will submit a detailed report on the elections to the Speaker of the Arab Parliament.

